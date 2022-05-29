BENNINGTON — Four decades ago, Bennington was home to Miss Vermont from the Miss USA pageant competition.
Now, Georgia Duininck, 62, wants to help Bennington’s current Miss Vermont — Alexina Federhen — get community and sponsorship support as she prepares for the national competition. Even though Duininck now lives in Florida, she still thinks Vermont is a “very special state.”
Pageants, now called competitions, have changed dramatically since Duininck’s reign. She said her competition was “more of a real beauty pageant,” whereas Federhen has spent a lot of time on her social impact initiative.
Duininck spoke with the Banner initially wearing her Miss Vermont sash and crown. Clearly still proud of her win, she glowed as she showed off photos of her crowning and on the stage at Miss USA.
Her experience in 1982
Before she snatched the Miss Vermont crown, Duininck had never been in a pageant. After seeing an ad in the paper, she decided to enter.
“I wasn’t thinking and I just did it,” she said.
Once she was at the Miss USA pageant, reality began to hit her. The pageant was in Biloxi, Miss., and she said, “I didn’t do as much as I could to prepare myself for what was about to happen.”
Duininck eventually realized that she was being watched.
“You had to wear your sash everywhere you went,” she said. The pageant directors paid attention to how she interacted with people on the plane, waitstaff, roommates and anyone else she spoke to.
“We were judged on our fitness, poise, our personalities, things like that. How we conducted ourselves in public, and that’s how I knew that they were watching us,” she said.
Judges watched the contestants closely off and on stage. Duininck had to perform in three group dance numbers at the beginning, middle and end of the show. After all of the practicing and performing, she lost 10 pounds while at nationals.
She also had a military chaperone. He walked her on stage while she was wearing her gown and escorted her around. He was such a gentleman, Duininck’s mother thought she should marry him. One night, after she became a semifinalist, “he had taken all the flowers off the stage and put them in my room” to surprise her.
While doing pageants, Duininck said she learned more about herself. She discovered where she could grow as a person and what areas she still needed to learn something. It gave her the tools for self reflection.
Duininck spoke about her time as Miss Vermont and at Miss USA with a smile on her face.
“You don’t really realize when you get there, how big it is, because you’re in it,” she said. “But looking back it was a little overwhelming.”
She didn’t stop there
Duininck then went on to model for Wilhelmina modeling agency in New York City, which is still a prominent agency in the industry.
“Had I not been in the Miss USA program, Wilhelmina would not have seen me.”
Just as she took pride in showing off her pageant photos, Duininck was proud to show off her modeling composites and covers. Although they were taken in the 1980s, each photo looked like it could be in a magazine on shelves today.
While modeling, she lived in Europe for five years. She lived in Spain, Milan, Zurich, Switzerland, Hamburg and Paris. Duininck said she stayed in apartments with other models and worked as she ate her way through Europe.
She then went to Los Angeles, Calif., to audition for movies.
“That was my dream,” she said. At some point, she also met Prince Albert of Monaco. “I went out with him on dates.”
“I met a lot of people because of my modeling career, but then you learn during that time they everyone’s a person.”
Duininck in 2022
Duininck had a lot of support during her time as Miss Vermont from her parents and sponsors. She relied on her sponsors for the dresses she needed during the pageant, and she is determined to help Federhen find her own sponsorships.
Duininck hit the ground running with plans to start a GoFundMe for Federhen, but she wants the community and state to help support this year’s Miss Vermont.
“She’s representing the state and a lot of young girls, believe it or not, they look up to that,” said Duininck.
Still proud of her time as Miss Vermont, Duininck would encourage anyone who is interested to do pageants or competitions.
“Who you are as a person is more important than what you look like,” she said.