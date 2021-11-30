MANCHESTER — U.S. Forest Service officials in Vermont are welcoming the public to select and cut a Christmas tree on the Green Mountain National Forest with the purchase of a $5.00 permit. Permits are now available for purchase either on-line (an additional $2.50 service fee applies) or in-person at the offices in Manchester or Rochester. In support of the Every Kid Outdoors initiative, this year the Forest Service will provide fourth grade students with a free Christmas tree voucher by registering here: https://everykidoutdoors.gov. Fourth graders who register must present a printed voucher to redeem a Christmas tree permit. Christmas trees for personal use may be cut on the Green Mountain National Forest, subject to the following conditions:
Fees and Availability
• Permits can be purchased either online or in-person at a GMNF office.
• Purchasing permits in-person can be done by calling one of our offices located in Manchester, Rochester and Rutland. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, please confirm that our office locations are open by making an appointment prior to travel.
• Permit cost is $5.00 and is non-refundable. On-line permits require an additional $2.50 service fee.
• 2 permits allowed per household per year.
• Trees obtained under the Christmas tree permit may not be resold.
Rules for Harvesting
• Trees may only be cut within designated areas as indicated in maps (links available below).
• Trees over 20 feet tall are not covered by the permit.
• The tree must be cut at a point no higher than 6 inches off the ground.
• Permit holders must remove all trash and litter resulting from their activities. This includes removing all woody debris from road surfaces, ditches, and culvert openings where cutting took place.
For more extensive information about the program, visit https://www.recreation.gov/tree-permits/bd0cdc60-e636-11ea-bfd0-660a8c194aab.