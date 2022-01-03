A new grant opportunity could expand the reach of local nonprofits and organizations involved in feeding Vermonters.
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets has received funding from the Northern Border Regional Commission to expand market access and capacity for Vermont's nonprofit food hubs through critical infrastructure investments. It will award $300,000 through a competitive grant process, aimed at helping food hubs support more farm and food businesses, expand their workforce and advance their ongoing efforts to access larger metropolitan markets.
Funding priorities include large infrastructure investments that will significantly increase the number of Vermont products reaching new markets, especially metropolitan markets out of state. Awards will range from $25,000 to $100,000, with a 25 percent match required.
Eligible applicants must have federal nonprofit status, be located in Vermont and operate a food hub in the state.
Applications will be open from Jan. 24 until Feb. 25. See the Request for Applications for more details on eligibility, application process and timelines at agriculture.vermont.gov/grants/food-hub-infrastructure-support.