The Vermont Specialty Food Association is hosting a two-week online raffle from August 17 to August 30 featuring Vermont specialty food and beverage products. The goal is to highlight the delicious food and beverage producers right here in the Green Mountains while raising additional funds to help the organization get to the next level.
Currently operating as a part-time association, VSFA said in a statement it is growing and thinking outside the box to raise funds to help us support members through increased education and marketing activities.
“Vermont’s specialty food and beverage producers are on the cutting edge of innovation, sustainability, and growth, all while supporting their communities and the working landscape of Vermont,” said Erin Sigrist, the organization's executive director.
“We continue to see a surge in Vermont-made products and are excited to bring more support to this industry," Sigrist said. "This fundraiser will help the value-added industry continue to grow and keep our producers and their communities vibrant.”
Participants may enter for a chance to win one of 10 gift boxes filled with Vermont specialty food and beverage products ranging from $25-$400 in value. Learn more, purchase your tickets, or make a donation here: https://go.eventgroovefundraising.com/supportvsfa
Tickets are available at $5 for 1 ticket, $12 for 3 tickets, $22 for 5 tickets and $50 for 12 tickets.
The following members donated gift boxes: Bellcate School Dog Treats, Blake Hill Preserves, Blank Slate Kitchen, Branon Family Maple Orchards, Brown & Jenkins Coffee Roasters, Butterfly Bakery of Vermont, Butternut Mountain Farm, Dosa Kitchen, Family Tree Hemp Co, Fat Toad Farm, Frog Hollow Farm, goodMix Foods, Halladay's Harvest Barn, Kestrel Coffee Roasters, Mad River Distillers, Mixed Up Nut Butter, MOCO - My Organic Coco, Nutty Life, Olivia's Croutons, Sherpa Foods, Sidehill Farm, Sugar Bob's Finest Kind, The Olive Table, The Yerbary, True North Granola, Vermont Artisan Coffee & Tea Co., Vermont Fresh Pasta, Vermont Moonlight Cookies, Vermont Nut Free Chocolates, and Vermont Quince.
To learn more about the work VSFA does, visit their website at www.vtspecialtyfoods.org, follow them on Facebook & Instagram, or call their office at 802-839-1930.