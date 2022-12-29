BENNINGTON — Meg Mott, who taught political theory and constitutional law at Marlboro College for 20 years, will explore the U.S. Constitution during a public talk at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 108 School St. in Bennington. The talk will be sponsored by the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship and the Vermont Humanities Council.
Since its inception, the U. S. Constitution has been criticized for not doing enough to protect basic freedoms. Even with the addition of the Bill of Rights, slavery persisted. Abolitionists were divided on whether the highest law in the land could ever be redeemed. After William Lloyd Garrison publicly burned the Constitution at a rally in Framingham, Massachusetts, Frederick Douglass rebutted that political strategy, sponsors said in a news release.
The talk will explore if the Constitution is to be read as a fixed and immutable document or if amendments are necessary and changing circumstances suggest a more dynamic reading.
Mott will consider both arguments and then offer a third way to consider the Constitution as neither a divine document nor a tool of elites: the Constitution might be seen as an invitation to develop the habits of political engagement through deliberation and adjudication.
After 20 years of teaching political theory and constitutional law to Marlboro College undergraduates, Mott has taken her love of argument to the general public. Her award-winning series "Debating Our Rights" on the first 10 amendments brings civil discussions on contentious issues to public libraries and colleges.
This program is free and open to the public and is supported by the Vermont Humanities Council speakers bureau.