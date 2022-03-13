SALEM, N.Y. -- The Salem Volunteer Fire Department Inc. will be hosting a Chicken BBQ/Auction/Basket Raffle/50-50 Raffle fundraiser for one of their own, Kevin Baylor, on Saturday, April 2. The Auction will start at noon and will go until all items are gone. The Basket Raffle will start after the auction is over.
The dinners are $15 each and will be ready for pick-up starting at noon. Dinner tickets are available at Salem Hardware, A & J Agway, or by calling 518-321-9430.
There will be a 50-50 raffle also.
Kevin Baylor suffered a severe stroke and is currently in Albany Medical Center.
The department is seeking donations of any kind, no matter how big or small, for the auction/raffle. Monetary donations can be sent to Baylor's wife at VENMO acct: @Jean-Bay3. Checks can be mailed to the Salem Vol. Fire Dept., PO Box 449, Salem, NY 12865.
All checks should be made payable to cash or Kevin/Jean Baylor.
Contact Kathy Fleming at 518-854-9631 or text 518-424-5936 for any questions concerning the fundraiser or the basket raffle. If you have any other questions, contact Steven Saunders at 518-321-9430 or Lenny Keys at 518-937-7097.