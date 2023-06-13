BENNINGTON — The Walloomsac River Theater Company brings “Firebringer” to the Bennington Monument Arts stage from June 15-18.
"Firebringer" tells the tale of humanity’s discovery of fire. Featuring many Bennington area locals, Mount Anthony Union High School students and alumni, and many others, WRTC is excited to bring the fire this summer with their first community theatre production performed at the newly opened Monument Arts & Cultural Center in Bennington. The Center is located at 44 Gypsy Lane.
“Firebringer” is presented by arrangement with Starkid, LLC. and directed by Vincent Tatro and D. Mark Blank.
Showtimes are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the door or can be purchased at https://wrtc.booktix.com/index.php. For more information, contact Vincent Tatro at president@walloomsacrivertheatre.org.