Firefighters were on the scene early Friday morning of a fire at a residence at 153 Northside Drive in Bennington.

 Michael Albans — Bennington Banner
BENNINGTON — Fire officials from the Vermont State Police are investigating the cause of a fire that erupted early Friday morning at 153 Northside Drive in Bennington.

The fire engulfed the entire residential building along Bennington’s busy commercial strip after two separate alarms sounded, beginning Thursday night and ending in the early morning hours Friday.

Fire investigators sifted through the wreckage, looking for clues to the fire’s origin as Bennington Rural Fire Department members searched for any remaining personal property that wasn’t destroyed. Residents of the building could be seen outside, hugging and looking through charred boxes of coins and burnt belongings in a plastic bucket.

Bennington Rural Fire Department Chief Kenny Goings told the Banner there had not been any injuries reported and that the official determination of the cause of the blaze is still pending.

“It is still under investigation, but we are leaning toward an accidental electrical cause,” Goings said. “Investigators are still working their way through.”

