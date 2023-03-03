BENNINGTON — A fire that has been initially deemed suspicious destroyed a residence at 153 Northside Drive early this morning.
Firefighters from multiple departments responded to the scene, including Bennington Rural Fire, Bennington Fire, Pownal Fire, and Hoosick Falls.
The first call came in late Thursday evening for a smoke alarm going off and filling a room with smoke at the location. A second alarm came in at 1:30 a.m. Friday, with multiple reports of observed smoke and flames coming from the house.
Bennington Rural Fire Chief Kenny Goings confirmed that there were no injuries so far at the scene. Rescue personnel searched the building for possible victims with none found. A nearby residence was evacuated as firefighters fought the blaze.
Bennington Police Department Lt. Camillo Grande told the Banner that the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Fire marshals and investigators will take a look at the building later today to try and determine a cause. It is deemed suspicious right now, he said.