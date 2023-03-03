Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Snow. Winds will increase late. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected.