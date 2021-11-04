BENNINGTON -- Discover Bennington Museum’s Regional History Room and learn how to use its resources to find out about your family’s veterans.
Robert Tegart, Administrator of the Regional History Room, will explain how to uncover the story of your family veteran using internet sources, books, and local hard copy resources. Learn the details of their service, including where they entered the service, their unit, where they went and what they did upon return. Whether they served in the Revolutionary War or modern conflicts, their story can be traced. Bring documents, photos, or other information you already have about your veteran, and Tegart will help fill in the blanks.
Drop in between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 13. No reservations needed.
This program is a project of the Bennington Historical Society, a volunteer-run program of Bennington Museum. The Museum is located at 75 Main Street.