The 2021 Vermont COVID-19 Arrearage Assistance Program (VCAAP II) provides financial support to customers who may face disconnection of service because of past-due balances for their electric, landline telephone, natural gas, water or sewer/wastewater charges.
Vermonters financially impacted by COVID-19, directly or indirectly, with 30 or more days overdue on their bills can get help now to pay their arrearages for residential (both homeowners and tenants) and non-residential accounts.
Residential account holders and businesses can get assistance for accounts 30 or more days in arrears that were billed after April 1, 2020 and were closed while the COVID-19 pandemic emergency was in effect: between April 1, 2020 and June 15, 2021.
Homeowners may only apply for a grant for their primary residence. Residential assistance is available for up to a total of $10,000; businesses can receive up to a total of $50,000 in assistance.
Before you apply:
• Have a copy of the most recent bill(s) handy because you’ll need to know the account number, service address and the name of the account holder. For telephone, only landline telephone bills are eligible for assistance. Wireless phone charges are not eligible.
• Funds awarded from this grant may be considered taxable income for businesses. For more information, please visit the Department of Taxes webpage Expanded Economic Recovery Grant FAQs (scroll down to the Frequently Asked Questions section).
• You do not need to upload a copy of your electric, natural gas, landline telephone, water or sewer/wastewater bill.
Applicants must apply before October 25. Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis until funding runs out, or the program ends.
Funds for this program were made available through the federal CARES Act and the State of Vermont Coronavirus Relief Fund. There is limited funding.
The following browsers can be used to apply: Edge, Chrome, Safari, and Firefox. Internet Explorer is not a supported browser for this program.
For question call the department at 1-833-295-8988 from the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.