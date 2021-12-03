CAMBRIDGE N.Y. — Christmas in Cambridge returns this weekend with three days of events to celebrate the holidays.
The parade, 6 p.m. Saturday, starts on Division Street, goes down Main to South Union, down South Union to Academy, up Academy to Main and then east on Main to finish at Broad. Businesses are participating all weekend and have decorated storefronts in Christmas themes.
Later this month, at 7 p.m. Dec. 18, Hubbard Hall presents "Yuletide and Year's End," a Men o'War Balladeers holiday concert. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for children, and are available at the website hubbardhall.org.