BOSTON — The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending more than $3 million to the State of Vermont to reimburse it for costs incurred responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Public Assistance grant will go to the Vermont Agency of Administration for steps taken to help combat the coronavirus pandemic between Jan. 2020 and Dec. 2021.
The grant will pay for the cost of purchasing personal protective equipment such as nitrile gloves and respirators; supplies such as hand sanitizer, hand pail and piston pumps; signage relating to COVID-19 health requirements such as social distancing and mask mandates; and free-standing plexiglass barriers in state and public facilities to ensure safe social distancing.
In addition, the agency contracted for cleaning and disinfection services for state and public facilities; leases for non-congregate sheltering and treatment space for COVID-19 patients; medical surge sites and PPE storage; and services like utilities, snow removal and waste disposal.
“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist the State of Vermont with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Providing resources for our partners on the front lines of the pandemic fight is critical to their success and our success as a nation.”
FEMA’s Public Assistance program is an essential source of funding for states and communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency. So far, FEMA has provided more than $413 million in grants to Vermont to reimburse the state for pandemic-related expenses.
Additional information about FEMA’s Public Assistance program is available at https://www.fema.gov/public-assistance-local-state-tribal-and-non-profit. To learn more about the COVID-19 response in Vermont, please visit https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4532.