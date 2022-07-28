The Federated Garden Clubs of Vermont is offering a Canadian Tulip Festival Tour to garden club members, friends and family on May 16 and 17, 2023. The festival is held in Ottawa, and the registration deadline for the tour is Sept. 16. The trip is via motor coach with several Vermont pick-up stops on the way.
The Canadian Tulip Festival started in Ottawa in 1952.
Thousands of tulip flowers are spread throughout the city during the festival, along with various cultural events. The festival has a historic background: During World War II, the royal Dutch family escaped from Holland and found shelter in Ottawa. When the queen, Juliana, returned to Holland in 1945, she decided to thank the Canadian people for hosting the royal family and sent Ottawa 100,000 tulip tubers.
Information regarding the tour can be found on the club website at vermontfgcv.com, by emailing djvanmullen@gmail.com, or calling 615-390-9965.