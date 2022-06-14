WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Spend quality time in the galleries and bring the whole family for a day of fun activities for Father’s Day at the Clark Art Institute on Sunday, June 19. Art-making activities are offered from 1 to 4 p.m. and are free with gallery admission.
Special gallery guides are available for visitors at the Clark’s Admissions desk to provide a self-guided walk-through of the galleries focused on fathers and father figures. After getting inspired by the collection, visitors can make a card or bookmark to share with the special people in their lives.
Family programs at the Clark are generously supported by Allen & Company.
The Clark Art Institute, located in the Berkshires of western Massachusetts, is one of a small number of institutions globally that is both an art museum and a center for research, critical discussion, and higher education in the visual arts.