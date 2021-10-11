October is National Farm to School Month — an apt time to step back and appreciate all the farmers, supply chain workers, food service professionals, childcare providers, educators and administrators that have been carrying out the heroic work of keeping kids fed during this pandemic.
October also marks the return of the Agency's Farm to School and Early Childhood grant. This grant, open to Vermont schools and childcare providers, helps organizations build or expand farm to school and farm to early childhood programs. Successful grantees will receive $10,000 and a suite of professional support to help them achieve their unique goals.
This grant can be used to bring more local food into schools or childcare businesses, create or expand gardens and outdoor learning spaces, or form connections with the local agricultural community.
The deadline to apply is November 1.
To get more information, there will be a live Q&A discussion today at 4 p.m. Contact Liz Kenton for more information.