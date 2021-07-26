Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

WINHALL — The Winhall Memorial Library Board of trustees invites the public to a farewell reception for librarian Dawn Santos. Join us on Thursday, August 12 from 3 to 6 p.m.

“It has been a pleasure and joy to be welcomed into the wonderful community of Winhall. Over my five years of employment, I have made many meaningful connections with patrons and gained valuable friendships along the way," Santos said.

The Winhall Memorial Library is located at 2 Lower Taylor Hill Rd. in Bondville.

Any questions, please email winhalllibrary@comcast.net or call 802-297-9741. Visit their website at www.winhallmemoriallibrary.org for the latest news, new books, and movies. 

