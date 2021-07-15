BENNINGTON — Family nurse practitioner Lisa Patorti has joined Southwestern Vermont Medical Center ExpressCare and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians, SVMC announced.
Patorti earned her master’s degree in nursing from Purdue University Global. She received her bachelor’s in nursing from Kaplan University. In addition, she attended Vermont Technical College in Bennington for her registered nurse and licensed practical nurse credentials.
Patorti has worked as a triage nurse for the Community Health Centers of the Rutland Region 2016-2019 and as an office RN for Advanced Ankle & Foot 2015-2016. Since 2001, she and her family have operated four residential care homes through Our House Residential Care Homes in Rutland.
ExpressCare is newly relocated to 120 Hospital Drive. It shares space with the Respiratory Evaluation Center, which features negative-pressure air exchange throughout. The new facility also has a dedicated parking area, a larger waiting area, larger and more exam rooms. As always, the practice offers X-ray and blood draw.
Open 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. seven days a week — including holidays, except Thanksgiving and Christmas — ExpressCare is a convenient walk-in clinic located at 120 Hospital Drive in Bennington. No appointment is necessary. ExpressCare offers care for minor illnesses and injuries to patients of all ages. COVID-19 vaccinations are available for everyone over the age of 12. For more information, call 802-440-4077.