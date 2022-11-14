NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Dawn Kohanski, family nurse practitioner, has joined the primary care team at CHP North Adams Family Medical.
Most recently, she was a hospitalist practitioner at Berkshire Medical Center, where she coordinated adult acute care in the hospital setting. She also worked as a family nurse practitioner with Columbia Memorial Health in Cairo, N.Y., caring for patients of all ages. During the early months of COVID-19 in 2020, Kohanski also worked as a temporary ICU nurse at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.
As a registered nurse, she worked in hospital critical care units, emergency and urgent care settings, and long-term care facilities.
Kohanski completed her family nurse practitioner education at the State University of New York Institute of Technology and earned her master of science in nursing and health care administration from the University of Phoenix. She also earned her bachelor of science in nursing at SUNY Institute of Technology.
She is certified in basic life support, advanced cardiac life support, pediatric advanced life support, trauma nursing, pediatric emergency nursing, stroke care, infection control and other areas of care.
Kohanski is a member of the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing and the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.
She is a resident of Williamstown.