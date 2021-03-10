BENNINGTON — Family medicine physician Jennifer Baker-Porazinski, MD, of Twin Rivers Medical in Hoosick Falls, N.Y., will discuss her personal experience with COVID-19 and her interest in integrative medicine on Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s "Medical Matters Weekly with Dr. Trey Dobson" on March 17.
"Medical Matters Weekly," a weekly interactive, multiplatform medical-themed talk show, is produced with cooperation from Catamount Access Television and airs live at 2 p.m. on Wednesdays. Viewers can see Medical Matters Weekly live on Facebook at facebook.com/svmedicalcenter and facebook.com/CATTVBennington. Those viewing on Facebook will be able to contribute questions through the chat function.
Baker-Porazinski was valedictorian of her medical school class at Poznan University of Medical Sciences in Poland. She received her bachelor’s degree in biology from Alfred University in New York state. She completed a residency with St. Clare’s Family Practice Residency Program in Schenectady, New York and is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine. Baker-Porazinski completed a fellowship in integrative medicine at the University of Arizona and is a board certified acupuncturist.
The program’s host, Trey Dobson, MD, is an emergency medicine physician with Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health and serves as chief medical officer for Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington.
After the program, the video will be available on area public access television stations. On CAT-TV, viewers will find the show on channel 1075 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 1:30 p.m. Monday, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 a.m. Friday, and 7 p.m. Saturday. Videos and podcasts are on svhealthcare.org/MedicalMatters, as well as YouTube and on many podcast-hosting platforms, respectively.
Upcoming episodes will feature the following guests:
• March 24: Kevin Curtis, MD, medical director of Connected Care and the Center for Telehealth at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health and an associate professor of emergency medicine at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth.
• March 31: Stephen Leffler, MD, an emergency medicine physician and president and chief operating officer at the University of Vermont Medical Center.
• April 7: David Veltre, MD, a hand and upper extremity specialist at SVMC Orthopedics in Bennington.
To contribute questions in advance of each week’s show, e-mail wellness@svhealthcare.org or post to Facebook with #SVHCMedicalMattersWeekly.