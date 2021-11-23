MANCHESTER — Calling all dreidel spinners and game show players: Israel Congregation invites you to a night of Hanukkah fun for kids and families.
Every child will leave with goodies and treats.
The festivities begin at 6:30 on Dec. 3 at Israel Congregation, 6025 Main St., with a Shabbat service and a communal candle lighting.
The game show and dreidel tournament begin at about 7:30 p.m.
In keeping with COVID safety practices, anyone age 12 and over must be vaccinated, and all attendees are required to wear masks while indoors.
Advanced registration is required at form.jotform.com/212844324439154 by Dec. 1. Email office@icmvt.org or call 802-362-4578 with questions.