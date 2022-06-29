WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Images Cinema announced the movie lineup for Family Flicks Under the Stars, an annual free outdoor film series. This year’s movie series is presented by Camp Northwest Hill and The Spring Street Market & Café.
Being one of a kind in Berkshire County, Images Cinema is a year-round non-profit, member-supported community film house that presents a wide range of films that impact filmmaking and culture. The cinema has been in continuous operation in the Walden building on Spring Street since Nov. 30, 1916.
At 8:15 p.m., for three consecutive Sundays starting on July 10, all-ages movies will be presented on Morgan Lawn at the top of Spring Street. Films will start at sundown and will be free to attend. Viewers will be treated to West Side Story (2021) on July 10, followed by Raya and the Last Dragon, and Summer of Soul on July 17 and 24.
Concessions will be available for sale onsite. People are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, and bug spray. In the event of inclement weather, the movie will be canceled.
Images continuously seeks to entertain, educate and engage the community with quality programming while maintaining its dedication to independent film and media. Images Cinema serves organic popcorn, real butter, locally-made baked goods, naturally sweetened sodas and traditional concessions fare. Images Cinema is partly supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency. Family Flicks is supported by a grant from the Fund for Williamstown of the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation.
For more film and event information, visit imagescinema.org.