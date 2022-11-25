BENNINGTON — The Bennington Museum announced that Family Day & Children’s Shopping Boutique will be held on Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with reduced admission all day.
At the Children’s Shopping Boutique, kids ages 5 to 12 are invited to find the perfect gifts for family and friends. Shopper’s Helpers will assist, so parents can enjoy a break at the bake sale — and be surprised at gift-opening time. Reservations are required. Reserve a time for each shopper you will be bringing. For example, if you have two children who would like to shop at 1:30 p.m., add two 1:30 slots to your cart. To reserve a time, visit benningtonmuseum.org/event/2022family-day.
Beginning at 3:30 p.m., adults can shop the leftovers.
If you would like to volunteer, you can donate new and gently used gift items to stock the boutique. Gifts for men are especially needed. Please, no clothing or books. The museum also needs gift bags of all sizes, ribbon, and tissue paper. Cash donations will be used to purchase gift packaging and gift items. You can bring donations to the Museum any time it is open.
Volunteers are also needed to serve as Shoppers’ Helpers, gift packagers, craft assistants, ticket sellers, bake sale monitors and more.
This year’s theme for crafts is “In the Shadow of the Hills.”
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in the Grandma Moses Schoolhouse from 1 to 3 p.m.