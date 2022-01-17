Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Waterbury -- The Department for Children and Families announced that many 3SquaresVT households will continue to receive a higher benefit in January and February. This extra help is part of the federal Coronavirus Relief Bill. It will not permanently change a household’s monthly benefit. It is a temporary increase from the federal government to help those affected by the pandemic.

Households at a zero benefit will not receive a benefit. Everyone else will receive the maximum benefit for their household size.

Maximum Allotments:

· 1 person = $250

· 2 people = $459

· 3 people = $658

· 4 people = $835

· 5 people = $992

· 6 people = $1,190

· 7 people = $1,316

· Each additional person = +$188

Households already at the maximum allotment will receive an additional $95. All other households, except for those receiving a zero benefit, will receive at least $95 as their maximum allotment benefit.

3SquaresVT households don’t need to do anything to receive this increased benefit. If eligible, they’ll automatically receive it the same way they receive their benefits now: on an EBT card, through direct deposit, or by check.

Learn more https://dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/3SquaresVT.

