BENNINGTON — Family-friendly magician Chris Lengyel brings his high-energy comedy magic show to the Bennington Performing Arts Center on Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.
Lengyel’s show features intimate, close-up magic, mentalism and daring yet comical escapes. He gives the audience a chance to learn a magic trick. The show is good for audiences of all ages.
Lengyel has performed all over the east coast for names such as Las Vegas duo Penn and Teller, TruTV’s Impractical Jokers and the late WWE Legend “The Bad Guy” Scott Hall.
Following a meet-and-greet after the show, Lengyel will give a 20-minute magic lesson for an additional $10 (at time of ticket purchase).
Tickets are $20 for general admission, $10 for students and $10 for a lesson add-on. To purchase tickets, go online to app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=142506.
The Arts Center is at 331 Main St. For additional information, visit benningtonperformingartscenter.org or call 802-447-0564.