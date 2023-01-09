NORTH BENNINGTON — The North Bennington Winterfest, an annual celebration of all things winter, is heading full-chill into the Village for the first time in over three years. This year's festival will include a polar plunge, kids carnival, food trucks, street music, bake sale, art shows, crafts, a pig roast, and — for the first time — a huge, open-air ice hockey tournament on Lake Paran, with 80 teams expected to participate.
Organizers expect crowds of over 600 frosty frolickers, with fingers crossed for chilly temperatures on the February horizon.
“We are really excited,” said Sandra Magsamen, part of the North Bennington Round Table, a local volunteer group of community members dedicated to connecting all in the Village, including businesses, residents, nonprofits and schools, for the greater good of everyone involved. “It's just a really wonderful feeling to see all of us come together and help each other in this community. This is going to be huge.”
Winterfest took a two-year hiatus during the COVID crisis but is back this year, better and much more extensive than ever before.
The North Bennington Round Table was established about six years ago by North Bennington’s various nonprofits and local businesses to help connect residents by creating activities and community events in the area. They are responsible for lighting the Christmas or ginkgo tree in the middle of North Bennington and for the annual Village Block Party. The Winter event originally centered around the Lake Paran Plunge, a popular plunge into Lake Paran's frigid, wintery water as part of a fundraiser for Special Olympics. When that connection left the area, the organization envisioned rolling the plunge into an even bigger event.
“We thought, let’s make this bigger than just the pond. Let's bring the whole village in,” Magsamen said. “And that's how the Winterfest came to be.”
That was six years ago. The celebration this year will still center around the Lake Paran Plunge event but will include several new additions, including recreational ice skating on the lake, sledding, food trucks, hot chocolate stands, and several other planned events around town. Also included are plans for an indoor carnival at the village school, where all the teachers and the administration will run a carnival for all the young folks in the community. That event will include a bouncy house, games, hotdogs, and all kinds of fun things for young kids to do.
But that’s not all, folks. North Bennington’s McCullough Library will have books for kids and craft activities, and will host a bake sale. And then there's the scavenger hunt led by volunteers that will go throughout the entire Village.
“So, it'll give people an opportunity for residents to stop at Powers and Pangea, and they're both going to be doing street food and activities and music out on the street down in the square,” Magsamen says. “Kevin’s will most likely do a big pig roast, and The Left Bank is also participating with seated massages, crafts, and an art show. The Vermont Arts Exchange has a bus that will be transporting people around between the events at Lake Paran and in the Village. It’s so exciting.”
The biggest event by far, however, will be a massive open-air ice hockey tournament, spanning the entire weekend, overlapping the Winterfest on either side of Saturday. The tournament will bring in more people than ever before, benefitting the local economy and the reputation of North Bennington far and wide, Magsamen said.
“The tournament will start on Friday and end on Sunday,” she said. “There'll be food trucks and outdoor activities. Kids can skate on the lake and will be able to watch the hockey on the lake. So that's really exciting. It's the first year we've done a partnership with them.”
The organization Hockey Town Pro Shop has been running these types of outdoor series and tournaments in Albany's capital region and Saratoga State Park for several years. They're moving into North Bennington for the first time, bringing hundreds of people into the Village, putting North Bennington on the map in the greater ice-hockey community.
“I think with the addition of the hockey, it's going to bring people in who've never had the opportunity to come and see our very special Village. And I think that's really wonderful,” Magsamen says. “I think there will likely be somewhere in the area of 80 teams, with six to eight skaters on each team. “Bringing this whole hockey group together is really exciting for these folks too, because they've been isolated as well because they, too, have been beaten up by COVID. It's a whole community of hockey players that are coming together. And they're all different ages, which is really cool, too, a multi-generational event, with kids all the way through seniors. Everyone in the community can help come out for this.”
The event will raise money for the North Bennington Volunteer Fire Department.
“The school, the carnival, the food, the polar plunge teams, the hockey tournament, the bake sale, the events at The Left Bank, everyone participating is going to donate some money to the fire department,” Magsamen says. “We're running a 50/50 raffle. The hockey teams are all going to be donating to the fire department. The idea is to do this to benefit that organization in our community. We’re hoping to raise over $5,000.”
What about our crazy warm winter weather becoming a factor, especially regarding the hockey tournament spanning across 10 rinks on Lake Paran?
“Well, that's really quite an interesting issue,” Magsamen says. “I mean, we've been talking about that as a committee, and with climate change, we really do hope that we can have these kinds of events going forward. We’ll certainly continue to have other Winterfest activities, but there is a chance that the hockey will have to cancel."
She said organizers will keep their fingers crossed that February temperatures will be "really, really cold."
The Banner asked what this kind of event means to a small village like North Bennington and the people who live and work there.
“For all of us in the Round Table, this is our way of building community and helping us stay connected. We're all working together building relationships to create this event for all of our friends and family in the community. We have the honor of inviting folks from all over the state and the capital region to come and visit us here in North Bennington and share what's so special about life here. We think this is a really special community, a very strong community. There's a lot of benefit in doing this amid the winter’s darkness and isolation.
And, with COVID over the last two years, we have isolated even more," she said. "This is a real celebration of coming out and being in Vermont's winter wonderland, sharing that with each other and all that we've created together. And I think more than ever, it's really, really meaningful.
“I think as we move forward in this world, we are going to need each other a little bit more. This is a way to celebrate that.”
The North Bennington Winterfest begins Saturday, Feb. 4. The ice hockey tournament will take place at Lake Paran all weekend.
For more information, a list of sponsors, or a schedule of planned events, go to the North Bennington Round Table’s Facebook page. For volunteer opportunities or to donate or sponsor directly to the Winterfest event benefitting the North Bennington Volunteer Fire Department, contact Sandra directly at sandramegsalmon@gmail.com for opportunities.