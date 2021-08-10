HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — The Hoosick Township Historical Society will host a presentation on the Clothing of the Battle of Bennington on the lawn at the Louis Miller Museum on Aug. 26 at 7 p.m.
National Park Service Ranger, military historian, and author Eric Schnitzer will discuss how the clothing worn by combatants during the pivotal Battle of Bennington helped shape its outcome. He will also showcase reproductions of the types of clothes worn by soldiers on both sides.
Along with his role as an interpretive ranger at the Saratoga National Historical Park, Schnitzer is co-author of Don Troiani’s Campaign to Saratoga — 1777: The Turning Point of the Revolutionary War in Paintings, Artifacts, and Historical Narrative. Schnitzer has given numerous presentations on local Revolutionary War history, and he has appeared on C-Span.
“Eric will bring a new approach to how we think about this important event,” said Historical Society President Samantha Graves. “There are so many factors that shape our history, and it will be exciting to take a closer look at this rarely discussed aspect.”
Schnitzer’s presentation will include a discussion of the uniforms worn by both sides, how they were made, and what it was like to wear them in battle. He will also showcase reproductions of the type of clothing worn by soldiers.
Social distancing rules will be in place, and everyone who is not vaccinated is required to wear a mask inside the museum and gift shop.
If it rains, the event will be held indoors, and masks will be required.
For more information, visit www.hoosickhistory.com or call 518-686-4682.