MANCHESTER — The Manchester Community Library will be hosting two events in April.
On April 12 at 4 p.m., the library is hosting a workshop on Honing Imagery: Breathing Life into Our Writing. In this generative workshop, Rage Hezekiah will explore the power of images in contemporary poetry. Guided by examples from notable poems and discussions of craft, writers in this workshop will gain tools to sharpen sensory details in their writing.
On April 13 at 6 p.m., MCL is celebrating National Poetry Month with "A Robert Frost Evening" hosted by Phil Holland in conjunction with The Robert Frost Stone House Museum in Shaftsbury. The evening will be filled with local history and poetry as Holland speaks about Frost’s connections to our community and the writing of his famous poem “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening.” Bring your favorite lines by Frost and share what his poetry means to you.