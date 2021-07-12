ARLINGTON — The Arlington Lions Club will hold a gold prospecting event at the Arlington American Legion Post 69 on Saturday, July 24 at 11 a.m.
The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for kids and free for kids under 5. Food will be available by donation. All proceeds from this event benefit the Arlington Lions Club for 100 percent non-profit community projects.
The event will present Vermont gold rush history, gold panning techniques, the geology of gold prospecting in Vermont and how to locate gold deposits from Vermont gold prospecting historian and gold prospector Nelson Illinski. The interactive one-hour lecture will be followed by hands-on gold panning lessons.
For more information, visit the Arlington Lions Club Facebook page, call 802-503-6240 or email Nelsonillinski@gmail.com.