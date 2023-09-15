MANCHESTER — The children of Marion Fleming are sharing selected works painted by their mother with the community. A Gallery Opening will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21 at Equinox Village. Live music and refreshments will be available. The exhibit will remain on display through Oct. 15.
The Equinox Village Gallery is open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Marion Fleming was the child of a first-generation, Brooklyn raised mother and father whose ancestors had moved to a Vermont mountaintop to escape coastal Yellow Fever. Her parents’ meeting had everything to do with economic status, hard work, love of nature and humor. These elements formed her worldview and are infused in her art. Local people, covered bridges, seasonal foliage, and the well-known Mt. Equinox were all part of the Vermont scenery she cherished.
Advised and encouraged by Norman Rockwell, Fleming studied illustration at Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York. She had nine one-person shows, including exhibits at the Southern Vermont Art Center in Manchester.
The Gallery at Equinox Village is located at 49 Maple St. in Manchester Center. To learn about upcoming Gallery exhib-its, visit equinoxvillage.com or call Kara Waite, Activities Coordinator, at (802) 362-4061.