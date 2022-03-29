MANCHESTER — Equinox Village made a generous donation in the amount of $25,000 to Project Hope. This organization is on the ground responding to the Ukraine crisis and is actively shipping essential medicines and medical supplies to assist Ukrainians.
Two weeks ago, Executive Director Pat Ryan and Dr. James Russell, owner of Equinox Village, were talking about the Ukrainian crisis and their desire to do something to help. Ryan suggested a collection from the residents. Russell jumped in by saying Equinox Village would match the amount raised. By March 25, residents, staff and friends of residents donated $12,500. As promised, Equinox Village made a matching donation.
“How proud I am to be a part of this fundraising effort and a community that cares for those in need. This is a significant gesture and represents not only meeting material needs but offers the life sustaining power of hope,” said Ryan.
For more information about Project Hope, visit projecthope.org.