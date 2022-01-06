BENNINGTON — If you have dreams of becoming self employed, the Community College of Vermont will teach you to become an entrepreneur.
Its Startup 802 course will take place again this spring, and faculty member Robert Braathe will host a virtual informational session from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10. Register for the session at www.eventbrite.com/o/beyourstart-14746740617.
The program, originally developed in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce, Bennington County Regional Commission and the Small Business Development Center, has expanded. It's now integrated into the college-wide entrepreneurship programming. The class will be an opportunity for students to develop new skills and address some of the economic development needs of the Bennington area.