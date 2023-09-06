MANCHESTER — Take in the awe-inspiring beauty of fall in Vermont while getting a tour of all that Hildene Farm offers via an open-air wagon ride.
Join farm manager-educators who will lead each group and answer questions along the way. Learn about Hildene’s diverse natural and cultivated ecosystems and sustainable farming practices. Swing by the greenhouse and through the hayfields and orchard. View the impressive wetland from the overlook. Find out about the songbird sanctuary, apiary, and the estate’s closed-loop composting system. Tour the animal barn where you’ll find alpaca, Randall cattle, pigs, sheep, rabbits, chickens, and ducks. End at the organic vegetable and flower gardens. Rides last approximately two hours.
Tours occur at 1 p.m. on Sundays through Oct. 22. Preregistration require at least 48 hours in advance. Tickets are $60 for a family/group (up to four people); $10 for each additional member, up to 12 maximum (14, if mostly children). Contact stephanie@hildene.org or call 802-367-7960
Hildene, The Lincoln Family Home was built in 1905 as Mary and Robert Lincoln’s summer home. Robert was Abraham Lincoln’s sole heir to survive to adulthood. Preserved by Friends of Hildene, Inc., the 412-acre estate boasts the historic Georgian Revival home furnished almost entirely with Lincoln family furniture, formal and production gardens, working farm and cheesemaking facility, restored 1903 Pullman railcar, floating boardwalk, and 12 miles of hiking trails. The site, which is on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places, is open year-round, Thursdays through Mondays. For more information and calendar listings, visit www.hildene.org.