MANCHESTER — Sanjay Correa, an aerospace engineer with GE Aviation, will discuss the current state of commercial aviation on June 29 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. via Zoom. His talk is presented by the Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning.

After decades of strong growth, the commercial aviation sector was dealt two severe blows: the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX and a worldwide reduction in passenger traffic caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Correa will discuss the lessons of the 737 MAX failures, and the outlook for the recovery of passenger air traffic.

Registration is $15 per person in advance. For more information or to register, call 802-867-0111 or visit greenmtnacademy.org.

