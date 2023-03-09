BENNINGTON — Members and friends of the Bennington Energy Committee (BEC) visited Pownal, Shaftsbury and North Bennington at Town Meetings this week to inspire people to claim the large grants available to cut their energy costs.
“Each year our towns give money to BROC (Bennington Rutland Opportunity Council) and they do great work,” said Marsh Hudson-Knapp to the people at the Pownal Town meeting. “But I’d like to see them do a lot more work right here. They are ready to give free an average of $10,000 in weatherization to help you to cut your fuel costs this year and every year.”
Hudson-Knapp explained that these winterizing grants can go to home owners and renters who have low to middle incomes. “The income limit for free service is pretty high, up to $74,000 a year for a family of four,” he said.
BROC is also coordinating with ReSource to offer weatherization training starting April 24 in Bennington. BROC Weatherization leader Mark Therrien recently explained to the BEC members, “They will pay you just to learn — even if you don’t work for BROC. But BROC pays pretty well and has great benefits for meaningful work that will have a big impact of people’s lives for years. We would love to employ you on our team!”
The Energy Committee’s promoters also introduced people to The Heat Squad from Neighborworks.
“They did an great energy audit for me,” Hudson-Knapp said. “For folks who don’t qualify for BROC services, the Heat Squad does the audits, helps you find contractors, arranges low or no interest loans, and coach you from start to finish.”
The Energy Committee’s chair Bill Karis talked about coupons for free packs of LED bulbs, water saving devises and more from Efficiency Vermont. “They also offer a giant treasure chest of of rebates,” Karis said, “for heat pumps, hybrid water heaters, pellet stoves, energy-star appliances, and weatherizing-winterizing rebates from two to six thousand dollars.”
To learn more about weatherizing opportunities, contact Hudson-Knapp at 802-753-8137 or email MRHudson-Knapp@gmail.com.