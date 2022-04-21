ARLINGTON -- Animal shelters across the country are in crisis with overcrowding and other major obstacles, prompting a national call for adoption. BISSELL Pet Foundation is aiming to “Empty the Shelters” by sponsoring reduced adoption fees of $25 from May 2-8. More than 275 shelters in 45 states and Canada will participate in this lifesaving event to place deserving pets in loving homes.
This effort has helped more than 83,055 pets find homes in shelters throughout the country.
Not every shelter is participating, so visit the “Empty the Shelters” website at www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters/ to find the nearest participating shelter and confirm their adoption day details. Second Chance Animal Center at 1779 Vermont Rt. 7a is participating in the event.
“Shelters across the country are over capacity, and highly adoptable pets are at risk as we face one of the largest crises in recent years,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “BISSELL Pet Foundation is calling on people to visit their community shelters during ‘Empty the Shelters’ to save a life through adoption. Without you, there is no tomorrow for these deserving pets.”