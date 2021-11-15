BENNINGTON — The Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services is hosting an online Empty Bowls fundraiser.
The event will support Kitchen Cupboard, Bennington’s free food program for individuals and families in need.
The 2021 Bennington Empty Bowls will take place online, now through Nov. 30. All proceeds will be used to purchase food for distribution at the Kitchen Cupboard in the coming year.
To learn more or donate online, visit gbicsbennington.org/empty-bowls. Checks can be mailed to Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Inc., PO Box 702, Bennington VT, 05201 and should include Empty Bowls in the memo line.