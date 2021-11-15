empty bowls 2.jpg

Community members eat soup together at the Bennington Empty Bowl event in 2019.

 Banner file photo
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON — The Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services is hosting an online Empty Bowls fundraiser.

The event will support Kitchen Cupboard, Bennington’s free food program for individuals and families in need.

The 2021 Bennington Empty Bowls will take place online, now through Nov. 30. All proceeds will be used to purchase food for distribution at the Kitchen Cupboard in the coming year.

To learn more or donate online, visit gbicsbennington.org/empty-bowls. Checks can be mailed to Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Inc., PO Box 702, Bennington VT, 05201 and should include Empty Bowls in the memo line.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.