BURLINGTON — Emerge Vermont, an organization for recruiting and training Democratic women to run for office, announced Tuesday that it is accepting applications for its 2024 Signature Training Program. Applications will be accepted through Oct. 20, with the five-month program expected to begin on Jan. 6, 2024.
This year’s chosen group of political leaders will join an impressive network of past alums who come from diverse backgrounds and identities.
“We are excited to launch our application so we can train another class of powerful Democratic women from communities across Vermont,” said Elaine Haney, Executive Director of Emerge Vermont, in a release. “The effectiveness of our training is clear. Currently, 45 percent of our alums and trainees are in office, 54 percent have been in office, and 67 percent have run for office. Our alums are staffing campaigns at every level. Emerge Vermont builds the confidence and skills to run successful campaigns and has a proven track record for getting Democratic women elected.”
“Now more than ever, Vermont needs women's voices in our elected offices and political institutions up and down the ballot. Whether it’s school boards, town selectboards, in the Legislature, or in Congress, we’ve seen time and time again that when women lead, everyone wins. Emerge is proud of our part in empowering women and we can’t wait to continue this mission with our Class of 2024,” Haney said.
Women who are accepted will receive over 70 hours of in-depth education over five months that inspires them to run for office and gives them the tools to win. The program’s trainers are campaign consultants, advisors, and staff from all over Vermont and have been involved in successful campaigns and initiatives. Participants learn from these experts and develop practical knowledge in areas such as public speaking, fundraising, campaign strategy, voter contact, media and messaging, and others. Candidates also meet an array of women who hold elected and appointed office.
Emerge Vermont is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. Since its launch in 2013 by former Gov. Madeleine Kunin, 186 women have participated in its Signature Training Program, and dozens more have participated in other programs. Program alums and trainees currently hold 123 elected and appointed public offices, including Vermont’s first woman to be elected to Congress, Secretary of State, and Attorney General.
For more information, please visit https://vt.emergeamerica.org/application-process/.