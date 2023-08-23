CHICAGO — The Elks National Foundation announced the start of the 2024 Elks Most Valuable Student scholarship contest. The MVS scholarship is available to high school seniors who are United States citizens. Applicants do not need to be related to a member of the Elks. The judging criteria is based on academics, leadership, service, and financial need.
The application is completed online and must be submitted by the Nov. 13 deadline. The 500 national winners will be announced in April 2024. The top 20 national finalists will participate in the Leadership Weekend in Chicago and receive $30,000 scholarships. The remaining 480 runners-up will receive $4,000 scholarships.
This year, the Elks National Foundation is investing more than $4 million in college scholarships. MVS scholars — all of whom demonstrate outstanding leadership skills and a commitment to service — are graduating from college at a rate of 90 percent, 30 percent higher than the national average.
Applications for the 2024 contest are available on the Elks National Foundation’s website. For complete Most Valuable Student scholarship contest details, including the application, visit enf.elks.org/MVS.