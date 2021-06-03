BENNINGTON — The Bennington Elks lodge will be holding a Flag Day ceremony on Sunday, June 13, at 1 p.m. at the lodge on Washington Avenue. The public is welcome.
"It has been a challenging year of seclusion due to the pandemic, but restrictions are beginning to lift, and it is time to celebrate again," Alma Jane Hart, past exalted ruler of the lodge and chair of the Flag Day celebration, said in a statement.
"We would like to take this day, Flag Day, to honor and recognize our veterans that have come home to us and sacrificed so much for our country. We will honor our Country's Flag, celebrate the anniversary of its birth, and show respect and honor to the country we hold dear," Hart said.
A picnic lunch will be offered after the ceremony. Those who plan to attend the lunch are asked to contact Hart at 802-447-7955, by email at peach121@comcast.net, or by mail to: Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Bennington Lodge #567, P.O. Box 316, Bennington, VT 05201.