WATERBURY — The federal government has authorized the Vermont Department for Children and Families and Agency of Education to provide a temporary food benefit to preschool through grade 12 students who would normally receive free or reduced-price meals at school but missed the meals because of school absences.
These benefits, called Pandemic EBT or P-EBT, are provided to students who missed meals at school because of COVID. Benefits are $48.78 each month an eligible student had at least one COVID-related absence from February through June 2022.
Eligible children also will receive a one-time benefit of $391 from the summer. To be eligible for the summer benefit, children must have been enrolled in a school offering the school meals program as of June 2022, and eligible to receive free/reduced-price meals at school.
About $16.3 million in benefits will be issued to 24,912 Vermont households. This covers 37,804 students.
Eligible households will receive a letter explaining the benefit.
“A regular supply of healthy and nutritious foods is essential for the growth and development of our children,” said Secretary of Education Dan French. “This benefit will help ensure students have access to nutritious meals through the end of the school year.”
“We want to make sure no child goes hungry during this health crisis,” said Department for Children and Families Commissioner Sean Brown. “The P-EBT benefit will provide much-needed support to Vermont households that typically rely on free or reduced meals at school to feed their children.”
Households that currently get 3SquaresVT on an EBT card may be issued this additional benefit on their cards.
Other households will be issued benefits on special P-EBT cards issued last year or on new P-EBT cards if the household is new to the program.
P-EBT benefits may be used to buy eligible food items anywhere 3SquaresVT is accepted. Benefits will be active for nine months from the date of issuance and are nontransferable.
To learn more, visit dcf.vermont.gov/esd/covid19/P-EBT.
Apply for free and reduced-price meals at education.vermont.gov/student-support/nutrition/school-meals-information-for-families-and-caregivers/apply-for-free-and-reduced-lunch.