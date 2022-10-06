BENNINGTON — The growing season may have come to an end, but many elementary school children around Bennington County have learned to grow and appreciate the fresh vegetables harvested on their school grounds.
Kathy Clark, a fifth-grade teacher at Shaftsbury Elementary School, had a front-row seat to the veggie garden initiative as she taught the school’s summer recovery program, where some children have learning opportunities available to them during the month of July. This past summer, the children in the program — who were between the ages of 5 and 8 — were able to assist with the vegetable garden.
Clark taught about gardens and the vegetables growing in them. After going out to water and weed the garden beds, the children were able to pick some vegetables and bring them home to their families. This also allowed the students to eat vegetables they’ve never tried before, like radishes.
After the students brought the vegetables home, Clark would talk to her class the next day about their experience.
“They would talk about who ate them or who tried them or how they ate them and things like that,” she said.
The garden also allows for the students to learn how vegetables are grown. The kids knew how the vegetables looked on their lunch tray, but they were able to learn what the veggies looked like in the ground. Clark was able to bring up educational topics like chlorophyll and how plants make their own food.
At Pownal Elementary School, Diana Walsh and Melissa Belville from The Abbey Group, the food service provider for the school district, fed all the students at the school from their garden. Each morning, they ventured out to harvest fresh vegetables to use in the kids’ lunches.
“We’ll go out and grab like four or five tomatoes, and on the day we have coleslaw we’ll use the head of cabbage. And we use a couple of tomatoes every day for their sandwiches,” said Walsh.
Walsh has been at the school for about five years, and she’s always helped harvest from the garden.
“Usually first thing in the morning, Missy and I go and pick the vegetables and bring them in the washroom,” she said.
Elizabeth Strassman is the sustainability teacher at Mount Anthony Union Middle School and she’s on the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union’s health and wellness committee. She said this program is paid for by a Melon Grant that is distributed through Bennington College.
The Melon Grant funds were allocated to several projects, including the vegetable gardens. The funds paid for the seeds, soil, labor and lumber to create the raised garden beds, most of which were made in 2020.
This year, the college sent interns who assisted Strassman in creating garden-related lessons for the elementary schools.
“It’s a curriculum that we’ve made for elementary school teachers so that it’s a little bit easier to get out and use that garden,” said Strassman.
The schools’ maintenance crews have dug up the gardens for the winter, but Strassman hopes the educational benefits of learning how to grow and appreciate fresh vegetables will last a lifetime.