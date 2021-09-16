MANCHESTER — There will be an “Electric Drive-in” at the Rec Park in Manchester on Saturday, Sept. 25.
Have you wondered what it’s like to own and/or drive an electric car? An e-bike? A battery-powered lawnmower? Or leaf blower? Or weed whacker?
Come to the rec center in Manchester, in the parking lot in front of the Pool House, on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and find out.
There will be several electric cars, including Tesla, Nissan Leaf, and Chevy Bolt, to view, and you can speak with the owners about what the real-life experience is like to own one. In addition to cars, there will be a few models of electric bikes, lawnmowers, weed whackers, leaf blowers, and chain saws to see and find out how they compare with their gasoline-powered counterparts.
This event is free, and is sponsored by Earth Matters, Manchester’s own grass-roots environmental group. For more information, call Carl Bucholt at 802-362-4619.