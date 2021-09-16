MANCHESTER — There will be an “Electric Drive-in” at the Rec Park in Manchester on Sept. 25.
Have you wondered what it’s like to own and/or drive an electric car? An e-bike? A battery-powered lawnmower? Or leaf blower? Or weed whacker?
Come to the Rec Center in Manchester, in the parking lot in front of the Pool House, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and find out.
There will be several electric cars, including Tesla, Nissan Leaf and Chevy Bolt, to view, and you can speak with the owners about what the real-life experience is like to own one. In addition to cars, there will be a few models of electric bikes, lawnmowers, weed whackers, leaf blowers and chain saws to see and find out how they compare with their gasoline-powered counterparts.
This event is free, and is sponsored by Earth Matters, Manchester’s own grassroots environmental group. For more information, call Carl Bucholt at 802-362-4619.