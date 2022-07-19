With the Aug. 9 primaries fast approaching, Vermont News & Media sent a questionnaire out to candidates asking for their qualifications, how they will address important issues and challenges going forward, and their thoughts on Vermont traditions that should be preserved. Their responses will be published over the next three weeks.
Joe Benning, Republican, current state senator for Caledonia District, candidate for lieutenant governor
• What qualifications make you the best candidate for this office?
The office has three required functions. First, you are required to moderate the Senate. I’ve served in that body for twelve years, know the rules, and can recite the daily ritual of senate moderator language in my sleep. I’ve also been Town Moderator in Lyndon, chair of the Human Rights Commission, chair of the Senate Institutions Committee, Senate Minority Leader and chair of various Joint and Senate ad hoc committees- meaning I know how to run a meeting. Second, you are one of three on the Committee on Committees, which appoints senators to their committee assignments and committee chairs. After 12 years, I know the players and know how they fit together. Finally, you must assume the role of the governor if the governor cannot continue. I have worked for twelve years with Phil Scott’s administrative team, as well as his campaign team, mostly on a daily basis. I’ve also pushed his legislative ideas through the system in various capacities. Should something happen where he cannot continue, transmission into the role with his team would be seamless.
• What are the three most important issues or challenges going forward and how would you address them?
Affordability, the opioid crisis, division/polarization in our civil discourse. (There are a host of others, but from the perspective of lt. governor I feel those are the ones I could have the most impact on in that role.) I believe Phil Scott is on the right track trying to make Vermont a more affordable place to live. I see myself as a support person in that effort. The LG position enables one to travel around the country promoting Vermont as a great place to live, trying to entice those with economic growth ideas to come here and help us get better jobs for our citizens. The opioid crisis requires an “all hands on deck” approach and the LG position is uniquely situated to gather providers and advocates around a table, and to introduce them to the legislators who can help them create and fund the best ways to address this problem. As someone who has spent considerable time learning how to challenge my own political party, as well as those from other parties, to act with civility and integrity in civil discourse, I would use the LG position to promote programs like “Better Angels” to bring civil discourse back into the legislative process.
• What Vermont traditions do we need to preserve in the Green Mountain State?
As a Vermont history nut, I’ll start with historic preservation of our state’s most cherished and iconic structures. I’ll continue by promoting the Vermont traditions of a strong work ethic, compassion for those most in need, our pastoral landscape and clean environment (“these green hills and silver waters”) and the libertarian mindset embodied in our state constitution. Our small town mindset with friendly neighbors who greet each other on the street, coupled with a “can do” attitude that has often found Vermont at the forefront of national advances, is the “Vermont way” this lieutenant governor would promote every day.