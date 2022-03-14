easter2.jfif

The West Pawlet Fire Department Ladies’ Auxiliary will hold its annual Easter Market at the West Pawlet Fire House, 2806 Vt. Route 153, West Pawlet on April 9. The Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Food will be available. Raffles include a 50/50 drawing, a complete ham dinner and a variety raffle of gift items. A “Jelly Bean” contest will be featured. Raffle drawings begin at 2:45 p.m.

Vendor spaces are available. Tables are available for $15 each or two for $20 and must be paid in advance. Payment should be mailed to Anne Piviroto, 541 New Ireland Road, Manchester Center and must be received by March 31.

To reserve your space, call Anne at 802-645-2682. For general information, call JoAnne at 802-645-0244.

