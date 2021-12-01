EarlyIntervention.jpeg

Staff from left to right: Audra Prandini; Jade Duell; Caitlin Tilley, director of Transitions of Care; Jennie Moon, program coordinator of Children’s Integrated Services Early Intervention; Danielle Bacon; Lisa Rufo; Melissa Hyde; and Kelsey Colvin. 

 Provided photo
BENNINGTON — Last month, staff of Early Intervention and Children’s Integrated Services celebrated their new office space. 

The building, Suite 200 at 339 Main Street, was among those renovated during the Putnam Block Project.

The organization is part of Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, Southwestern Vermont Health Care and the Vermont Department for Children and Families. The program provides resources for families of children from birth to age three who have questions about their child’s development. The family-centered program helps families meet their child’s special health needs and address developmental delays. Services include assistive technology, audiology, family training and home visits, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech-language services, specialized instruction and service coordination. 

