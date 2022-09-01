BENNINGTON — The Bennington County Choral Society is welcoming Dr. Brian Dukeshier as its new artistic director. Dukeshier has over 20 years of private, elementary, secondary and collegiate levels of choral, piano, theory, orchestral and vocal instruction.
He joins the Society from Colorado’s University of Denver’s Lamont School of Music where he has been conducting choirs, overseeing graduate students, teaching choral pedagogy and private conducting, while working as a collaborative pianist. He has been an active pianist and vocalist with the Colorado Symphony for a number of years, and is the assistant conductor of Ars Nova, a professional choral ensemble in Boulder, Colo.
The Bennington County Choral Society Fall 2022 Concert is entitled Hope & Light, and was crafted by Dukeshier as an uplifting response to the emotional and physical strain of coping with COVID and current world unrest. It will include both contemporary and historic music.
For more information about BCCS or to register to sing with the chorus, visit www.benningtoncountychoralsociety.org.