DORSET — A drive-thru home hazardous waste collection is coming to Dorset this weekend to help prevent toxins from entering the environment and help residents properly recycle their waste.
The collection will be Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dorset School, 130 School Drive. The collection is free for Bennington County residents. This is the Bennington County Solid Waste Alliance’s last household hazardous waste event of the year.
Paula Kamperman is the outreach program manager at Bennington County Solid Waste Alliance. The alliance was formed in 2015 to create a solid waste management plan that implements the state’s recycling laws, and the program educates members of the community about the importance of recycling and how to do it properly.
The alliance received a grant of $32,499, to be used over five years, from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation to fund the household hazardous waste collection program.
The program hosts three collection events a year in different parts of the county to make the event accessible to residents. The rule is “residents couldn't be any more than 20 miles away from an event. So it wasn't overly burdensome for them to reach it,” said Kamperman.
When a resident arrives at the event, they will wait in line and remain in their car until it's their time to have waste collected. The group assisting the alliance will open the trunk of the vehicle, where all the waste should be placed, and retrieve it.
Any containers that hold a hazardous substance will not be returned. Also, pets are not welcome at this event.
WHAT THEY COLLECT
At the collection event, the alliance has to be strict when accepting waste. It only has the ability to recycle and sort the hazardous materials on a specific list; everything else will not be accepted.
An easy rule: If the label says the substance is caustic, toxic, corrosive, poison, flammable, danger, warning, caution or use in an open environment, then the waste will most likely be accepted at this event.
“These are toxic, these are hazardous. These impact our public health and our environment,” said Kamperman.
All substances being collected should be in its original container. This allows Kamperman and the rest of the alliance members to sort the substances so they are disposed of properly. If a substance is not in the original container, it will be sent to the landfill.
This is especially true for paint. All paint needs to be in liquid form, not dried out, and in its original container so it may be properly recycled, said Kamperman.
WHAT NOT TO BRING
Items that are not being collected at this event include batteries, light bulbs, soap, medication, explosives, tires and more.
For a full list of what will be accepted and what will not, visit bcswa.org.
The alliance’s website has a complete list of do’s and don’ts for the collection event. It also hosts a comprehensive list of where items — that are and are not being collected at the event — can be disposed of or recycled.
Batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, mercury thermostats, paint, used oil, electronics, tires and other items that should not be in a landfill are being accepted at various locations around Bennington County.