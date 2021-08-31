Vermont law enforcement agencies are participating in the Labor Day ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ high visibility enforcement campaign this coming weekend.
The campaign started on August 20 and will end on Labor Day, September 6. The Vermont State Highway Safety Office is partnering with NHTSA, the Vermont State Police, county sheriff’s, and local police departments to participate in this high visibility enforcement campaign.
Across Vermont, law enforcement agencies will be out on the interstates, secondary roads, and back roads enforcing Vermont’s impaired driving, speeding, seatbelt, and distracted driving laws. If you choose to drive impaired there is a good chance that you will be arrested, charged with DUI and have your license suspended.
As of August 24, there have been 41 fatal crashes on Vermont’s roadways that have caused 45 people to lose their lives. Tragically this is the highest number of fatalities that Vermont has had to this point in the year since 2012.
Impaired driving, speed, and failure to wear a seat belt continue to be leading causes of these fatalities. It is noteworthy that 70 percent of vehicle occupants killed in a crash were not wearing a seat belt.
To avoid driving impaired and causing a tragedy, police advise the following:
• Always plan ahead and know how you will safely get home before you go out.
• If you do plan to drink, designate a sober driver ahead of time. Then make sure that person does their job and stays sober.
• If you do become impaired, do not drive. Call for a taxi or ride service, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation.
• If someone you know becomes impaired, do not let them drive. Take their keys, take them home, or help them arrange a safe way home.
• If you see an impaired driver on the road, call the police.